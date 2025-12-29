Pak declares ex-army officer Adil Raja terrorist

Pakistan has officially declared UK‑based former army officer and social media commentator Adil Farooq Raja a proscribed person under the country’s Anti‑Terrorism Act, the federal government announced on Saturday.

The decision, approved by the federal cabinet and notified on December 27, places Raja’s name in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti‑Terrorism Act, 1997, effectively designating him as a terrorist under Pakistan’s counter‑terror laws.

According to the official notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the move was taken after authorities concluded that Raja’s online activities — including his use of digital platforms — consistently propagated what Islamabad described as “anti‑state narratives” that posed a “serious threat to the security, integrity and public order of Pakistan.” Officials said his content allegedly facilitated and amplified material linked to banned organisations, prompting the proscription.

The cabinet’s approval followed a summary submitted by the Interior and Narcotics Control Division on December 23, which was circulated and endorsed under relevant government rules. The notification directs that implementation reports be furnished within seven working days.

Raja, a retired Pakistan Army major now residing in the United Kingdom, has been a vocal critic of Pakistan’s military establishment. In response to the proscription, he took to social media to reject the allegations, saying the designation was intended to silence dissent and would not deter his commentary.

The development comes amid broader tensions over how critics of Pakistan’s state institutions are treated abroad. Raja has faced legal challenges and has been involved in litigation in the United Kingdom, though Pakistani authorities have not linked the proscription to specific criminal charges apart from the anti‑state narrative allegations.