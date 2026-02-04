Come clean on black money before criticising us: DJ to Vijay

Spread the love

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar has sharply criticised actor-politician Vijay, accusing him of hypocrisy and demanding that he clarify allegations about black money earnings before attacking the AIADMK. Speaking to reporters after paying tributes at the Anna Memorial on Marina Beach, Jayakumar said Vijay lacked the qualification to comment on his party’s record or call it corrupt. He questioned Vijay’s finances, asking how much of his film earnings were legitimate and how much was held as undeclared cash — pressuring the popular figure to disclose his income tax details. Jayakumar also mocked Vijay over his personal conduct, referring to the Karur tragedy in which 41 people died during a TVK rally and saying that dancing at his party’s anniversary event without acknowledging the victims showed a lack of compassion. He added that those without such sensitivity were unfit to lead a political party. The comments signal a growing political confrontation between the AIADMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) — the party led by Vijay — with traditional rivals accusing the actor of opportunism and of using political rhetoric without accountability. Earlier, the AIADMK and BJP had accused Vijay of generating wealth through questionable means, including alleged black-market ticket sales, as part of broader criticism of his challenge to established parties. The exchange highlights the tense dynamics in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections, as new parties and established Dravidian outfits vie for influence and public trust.