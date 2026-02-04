TNCC condemns ban on Rahul’s Parliament speech

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai has criticised the decision to stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, calling it an attack on democratic debate and parliamentary tradition.

In a social media post, Selvaperunthagai said Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition, should be allowed to present the concerns of the people on the floor of the House. He argued that preventing him from speaking amounted to denying an essential democratic right and was against the spirit of free expression guaranteed in Parliament.

The row began during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, when Gandhi sought to refer to external material in his speech, triggering objections from the treasury benches and the Speaker. Parliamentary rules — including Rule 349 — restrict MPs from quoting material not directly connected to the business of the House unless properly authenticated. This procedural point was cited to stop Gandhi’s speech, leading to repeated interruptions in the House proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling the interruption a “blot on democracy” and asserting that preventing him from speaking on matters linked to national security was unprecedented and unjust. He maintained that he met procedural requirements and should have been permitted to present his views.

Selvaperunthagai urged the central government to be prepared to accept criticism and to reverse the decision immediately. He said that freedom of speech and healthy debate are the strengths of India’s democratic system, not threats to it.

The controversy has intensified political tensions in Parliament, with opposition leaders defending their right to raise issues and government members defending procedural norms.