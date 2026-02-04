‘Not seeing anyone as enemy respecting all’

Spread the love

I am not seeing anyone as an enemy…I am seeing them only as friends and I am respecting all, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin declared on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to the nascent TVK Founder and actor-politician Vijay’s oft-repeated rhetorics against him and his government, even as Stalin said people will teach BJP a fitting lesson in the elections for discriminating the state in the Union Budget. In a brief chat with reporters after launching various welfare measures, including a dialysis centre, at his Kolathur Assembly constituency in the city, Stalin, responding to a query on his new enemy (apparently referred to Vijay), responded saying “I am not seeing anyone as an enemy” “I a respecting all”, he added. Asked about the alliance and seat sharing talks with the alliance partners of the DMK with the likelihood of Assembly elections notification being announced by ths month end, the Chief Minister said the seat sharing talks would commence soon to identify the number of seats and constituencies. On the BJP led government at the Centre not sanctioning enough allocations and announcing any new projects for Tamil Nadu in the Budget, the Chief Minister termed it as disappointing for TN and said the people will teach a fitting lesson for the BJP in the ensuing elections. Stalin speaking at the valedictory of the CPI centenary year fete a couple of days back had accused the ‘fascist’ BJP of indulging in divisive politics, trying it instigate communal tension, in the state and pursuing politics that do not align with the values, culture and aspirations of the Tamil people. He said Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of social justice, rational thought and inclusive governance, and voters would not support forces that seek to destroy them for political gains. Earlier in a post on X handle after paying floral tributes to DMK Stalwart and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on his death anniversary, Mr Stalin had a dig at the Union BJP government and said it is always ‘Get Out’ for the arrogant BJP it in Tamil Nadu. Even though they are indulging in acts of vengeance like language imposition, cultural imposition, causing financial crisis, refusing to release due share of funds and bringing in all the traitors to support them, it is always ‘Get Out’ for the BJP government’s arrogance and dominance in Anna’s Tamil Nadu!, he added.