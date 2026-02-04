PM gave in to US’ economic expansionism, alleges Cong

Spread the love

The Opposition Tuesday hit out at the government over the India-US trade deal, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi “succumbed” to America’s economic expansionism and has “completely surrendered” to appease US President Donald Trump at the cost of our farmers. The government outrightly rejected all the criticism with Modi saying the deal is a “big decision” that will benefit everyone in the country. India and the US agreed to the trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, Trump had said on Monday after a phone conversation with Modi. Industry leaders also hailed the deal, saying it adds meaningful momentum to India’s growth ambitions and supports the country’s aspiration to be a globally competitive manufacturing and innovation hub. At a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the coalition members congratulated Modi for the trade deals with the EU and the US, saying these would strengthen Indian manufacturers, exporters and entrepreneurs. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sought to allay concerns saying India has ensured the interests of its sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors are completely protected in the bilateral trade pact that it is finalising with the US following months of negotiations. @@@