Ex-Indian envoys hail Indo-US trade deal

As India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington slashed reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, several former ambassadors welcomed the move, some terming it a "historic deal", and others describing it as a "very positive development" and result of "quiet diplomacy". An ex-diplomat and strategic affairs expert also said that while the tariff reduction came as a "major relief", a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement will "take a while to achieve". "I see this as a very good development, something that India has been expecting for a while. It's going to help us in many ways, mainly in the labour-intensive industry. "It will also open up new ways in which we can partner with the US in other fields like technology, etc. Overall, a good development," former ambassador Anil Wadhwa said. Wadhwa, who served as India's envoy in Italy, Poland and Oman, termed the deal a "positive development" for both sides. "The major relief is the reduction in tariffs to 18 per cent, which will be very helpful," he said.