Small aircraft flight servica from Chennai resumes

Small aircraft flight services connecting Chennai, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli have been resumed, significantly improving regional air connectivity within Tamil Nadu. The move is expected to benefit passengers by increasing seat availability and offering more flexible travel options. Earlier, IndiGo Airlines had been operating multiple ATR commuter aircraft on these routes. However, from mid-December, the airline temporarily replaced the ATR services with larger A20N aircraft. This change led to a reduction in the number of daily flights and resulted in seat shortages, especially during peak travel periods. Responding to passenger demand, IndiGo has now restored the ATR services, leading to a substantial increase in flight frequency. On the Chennai–Madurai route, eight ATR flights operate daily in each direction, providing frequent and convenient connectivity between the two cities. On the Chennai–Tiruchirappalli route, IndiGo is operating two A20N flights at 9:10 am and 4:30 pm, along with an additional ATR service at 1:35 pm. With these additions, there are now six daily flights between Chennai and Trichy. The resumption of small aircraft operations is expected to ease congestion, improve seat availability, and enhance regional air travel across the state. Passengers are advised to check airline schedules and seat availability in advance while planning their journeys.