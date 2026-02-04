CMRL Records 15% Revenue Growth in 2024–25

Spread the love

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a 15% increase in total revenue in 2024–25, with earnings rising to ₹425.64 crore from ₹369.49 crore in the previous financial year. The growth was driven largely by a sharp rise in non-fare box revenue, which increased by nearly 30% to ₹135.39 crore. Parking revenue alone contributed ₹22.60 crore, registering a 7% year-on-year increase, attributed to higher ridership and improved utilisation of station access facilities. CMRL has significantly enhanced its earnings through advertising, branding, and property development initiatives. A key revenue stream has been the monetisation of Metro viaduct piers and portals along major city roads. The electrification of 312 piers and portals has enabled standardised advertising displays, allowing for more efficient licensing of advertisement rights. According to officials, the licensing of these advertising spaces is expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹12.61 crore. With Phase II of the Chennai Metro currently under construction, CMRL expects non-fare revenue to play a larger role in strengthening its financial position and ensuring long-term sustainability, reducing dependence on passenger fares.