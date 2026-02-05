11 killed, 616 injured in B’desh election violence

In its latest findings, the rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) recorded a surge in political violence in January, with 75 incidents causing 616 injuries and 11 deaths.

This marked a sharp rise compared to 18 incidents in December 2025, which left 268 people injured and four dead.

The findings indicated that clashes intensified following the announcement of the election schedule and the start of campaigning on January 22.

ASK reported that between January 21 and 31, 49 clashes left four people dead and 414 injured, highlighting a clear upward trend as polling day draws near.

The rights group documented that journalists have also been targetted amid the rising political violence, with 11 journalists facing obstruction or assault while on duty in December last year — a number that increased to 16 in January, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper ‘The Daily Star’ reported

Expressing concern over the rising violence, the rights body urged political parties to exercise restraint and maintain peace during the campaign.

It also called on law enforcement agencies to safeguard citizens and uphold their constitutional rights.

Last week, local media reported that as campaigning got underway for the Bangladesh elections, escalating violence, including threats and attacks targeting candidates and law enforcement personnel, triggered renewed concerns over the safety and security of the electoral process across the country.

From the outset of the election campaign, incidents involving shootings, stabbings, vandalism and clashes in multiple constituencies have reportedly resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities.

Additionally, in several constituencies, election-related infrastructure, including camps, microphones, offices, vehicles and even CCTV cameras installed at polling stations, have been vandalised or looted.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political violence ahead of the February 12 election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now embroiled in an intense power struggle to win the upcoming election.