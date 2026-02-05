Myanmar Junta party wins election

Spread the love

Myanmar’s military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has been declared the winner of the country’s first election in five years, securing 339 of 586 parliamentary seats. Along with the military’s guaranteed 166 seats, the armed forces and allies control about 86% of the legislature. The vote excluded major opposition parties and restricted dissent, with voter coercion and intimidation reported nationwide. Following the election, military chief Min Aung Hlaing signed a law creating a Union Consultative Council, a body that could allow him to retain influence without formally leading the government, as the constitution bars the commander-in-chief from serving as president. The council would advise on national security, foreign relations, peace processes, and legislation. The election, held amid ongoing civil conflict since the 2021 coup, drew around 54% turnout. The UN called the vote repressive, warning it entrenches military rule through coercion and violence, deepening societal polarization. #@@