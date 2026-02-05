Iran seeks fair talks, while US shoots down drone

Spread the love

President Masoud Pezeshkian has instructed his foreign minister to pursue “fair and equitable negotiations” with the United States, signaling a potential shift toward diplomacy amid high tensions following Tehran’s recent crackdown on nationwide protests.

The announcement comes as a US F-35C fighter jet shot down an Iranian Shahed-139 drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln in international waters near Iran’s southern coast.

In a separate incident, Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged merchant vessel, which was safely escorted by the US Navy.

Despite the drone incident, the White House confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff’s planned talks with Iranian officials in Turkey later this week are still expected to take place.

Turkey is helping to facilitate the negotiations, while Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have been invited to attend.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appears to support the talks, although direct negotiations would initially be limited and focused on nuclear issues.

The situation remains delicate, with questions over whether an agreement can be reached, particularly as the US has included Iran’s nuclear program among its key demands. The talks represent a cautious step toward engagement amid ongoing regional tensions.

Iran and the United States are set to hold talks Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported, amid rising tensions after Tehran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The semiofficial ISNA, Tasnim, and Student News Network said Oman would host the talks, though it has not confirmed. The White House expects the negotiations to proceed despite the US shooting down an Iranian drone and Iran attempting to block a US-flagged ship.

Human rights activists report over 50,000 arrests and at least 6,876 deaths in the crackdown, though the true toll is unclear due to internet restrictions. The talks aim to ease tensions and address ongoing humanitarian concerns.

