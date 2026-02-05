Israel strikes Gaza, 21 killed

Spread the love

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Wednesday killed at least 21 Palestinians, including five children, seven women, and a paramedic, according to hospital officials. The strikes hit multiple locations, including a building in the Tuffah neighborhood, tents in Khan Younis, and tank shelling in Zaytoun, following a militant attack that seriously wounded an Israeli soldier. The deadly strikes have repeatedly punctuated the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, with many Gazans saying the conflict feels ongoing despite the truce. Since the ceasefire, Gaza health authorities report 556 Palestinians killed and 1,500 wounded, while Israel has lost four soldiers. Israel maintains its attacks are responses to Hamas violations or militant attacks, though dozens of civilians have died. Eight Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt and Qatar, have condemned Israel’s “repeated violations” of the deal. Some ceasefire measures have progressed: Hamas has released hostages, Israel freed several thousand Palestinians, humanitarian aid has increased, and a technocratic committee now manages Gaza’s daily affairs. However, critical elements of the deal, deployment of an international security force, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza’s reconstruction remain stalled. Since the war began in October 2023, more than 71,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the fragile state of the ceasefire. @@@@@