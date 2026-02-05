Ishan seals top-order slot

Spread the love

In-form Ishan Kishan’s minute-a-mile half-century helped him lock his place in the top order as India completed a 30-run victory over South Africa in their only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Ishan went hammer and tongs to smash seven sixes and two fours as his 20-ball 53 underlined another dominant show from Indian batters, who piled up a massive 241 for five on a placid wicket here at the DY Patil Stadium. The T20 World Cup defending champions then used as many as nine bowling options including three overs from Abhishek Sharma (2/32), restricting South Africa for 210/7. However, frontline pacer Harshit Rana (0/16) left the field after sending down his only over of the night, in which he pulled out of his run-up twice and eventually did not return to the action. South Africa experimented by sending George Linde (0) to open with Aiden Markram (38 retired out), which did not yield any result with the former being dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first over from Arshdeep Singh (1/29). Ryan Rickelton hit a 21-ball 44 with three sixes and four boundaries while Jason Smith struck 35 off 23 balls with four fours and a six. While Dewald Brevis (2) fell cheaply, Tristan Stubbs smacked four sixes to make a 21-ball 45 not out. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, took no part in the match. Earlier in the first half, Ishan showed his array of strokes including some powerful flicks on the on-side that went sailing over the ropes to make the only half-century of the game. Ishan, who struck 103 in the final T20 against New Zealand last week, came out firing on all cylinders to put on an 80-run stand with Abhishek (24 off 17 balls, retired out) inside the powerplay. With Sanju Samson struggling for runs, Ishan is expected to open the batting alongside Abhishek in the tournament opener against USA at Wankhede on February 7. Ishan walked away immediately after bringing up his fifty, as India maximised their opportunity to have one final hit before the USA game. Playing on a familiar turf, wicketkeeper-batter set the tone with a fiery knock. As many as 29 came in the fifth over of the game when Ishan tore into Anrich Nortje, smacking four sixes and a four. On one occasion, he even tried to move away from a bouncer but Nortje’s delivery hit the blade and sailed over the fine leg fielder for a six. However, if Ishan was in his top form, Abhishek certainly did not appear in his usual elements but still managed three fours and a six during his stay. @@@@