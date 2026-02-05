Mammootty joins Dhanush’s next film

Spread the love

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has officially been announced as part of the cast of Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film D55, sending waves of excitement across the South Indian film industry. The update marks a significant casting milestone for the project directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for the hit Amaran.

The film, backed by Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios, now brings together a strong ensemble that includes Dhanush in the lead alongside Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, with Mammootty joining the team in a pivotal role. The announcement follows a teaser tease that featured the letter “M,” which fans correctly interpreted as hinting at the megastar’s involvement.

Mammootty’s casting marks his return to Tamil cinema after several years, following acclaimed performances in earlier films such as Peranbu. Taking to social media, Dhanush called Mammootty joining D55 “an absolute honour,” welcoming the veteran actor on board.