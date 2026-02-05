With Love – Review

Spread the love

Romance all the way

With Love is a gentle, breezy romantic drama that lingers in the mind long after the screen fades to black. Told through a modern coming-of-age lens, the film explores nostalgia, emotional honesty, and acceptance with quiet confidence. Releasing in theatres on February 6 amid healthy pre-release buzz, the film more than lives up to expectations and marks an impressive debut for both lead actor Abishan Jeevinth and director Madhan.

The story follows Sathya (Abishan Jeevinth), a young man wary of arranged marriages, who reluctantly agrees to a blind date arranged by his sister. His meeting with Monisha (Anaswara Rajan) takes an unexpected turn when a casual conversation reveals their shared school past as senior and junior. What begins as a simple coincidence gradually opens up memories of first love, heartbreak, and the unspoken emotions people carry into adulthood.

The first half is light, charming, and instantly likeable. With natural humour and warm writing, the film flows smoothly through moments of innocent romance and chance encounters. Its emotional sincerity stands out, making the narrative relatable without ever trying too hard. The screenplay allows the characters to breathe, letting small moments speak louder than dramatic twists.

In the second half, With Love deepens emotionally while retaining its softness. Themes of acceptance, understanding family, and confronting personal regrets are handled with maturity and restraint. The film consciously avoids melodrama, choosing instead a dignified, realistic tone that strengthens its coming-of-age core.

Abishan Jeevinth makes a confident and remarkably natural debut, carrying Sathya with ease and understated charm. Anaswara Rajan is refreshing and expressive, delivering an authentic portrayal of a back-bench girl’s emotional world, aided by fluent and effective Tamil dubbing. Kavya Anil leaves a gentle impression, embodying the innocence and warmth of first crushes.

On the technical front, the film is neatly polished. Sean Roldan’s soulful music adds emotional depth without overpowering the narrative, while Shreyaas Krishna’s visuals beautifully capture warmth and nostalgia. Strong production values and thoughtful direction ensure the film remains cohesive and engaging throughout.

Overall, With Love is a sweet, relatable, and heartfelt romantic drama that finds beauty in simplicity. It is a feel-good film that trusts its emotions and characters — making it one of the most endearing Tamil releases of the year so far.