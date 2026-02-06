Modi & Amit Shah Return to Tamil Nadu Ahead of Assembly Polls

Spread the love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to visit Tamil Nadu as part of intensive election campaigning with just about two months left for the state’s Assembly elections scheduled in April–May 2026.

After a large National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Maduranthagam last month, where Modi kick-started the campaign drive, the Prime Minister will return to the state on February 28 to address a major public meeting in Madurai. Party organisers have been making arrangements for the rally at one of several possible venues around the Madurai Ring Road area, with permissions pending from local authorities. Leaders from ally parties are also expected to participate.

During this visit, Modi is likely to visit Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple — a site linked to recent controversy over a ceremonial lamp-lifting incident which drew criticism in Parliament — and later engage in roadshows and greetings with the public across the region.

With the BJP-led alliance firmly in place alongside the AIADMK, PMK, AMMK and several smaller parties, the NDA leadership is intensifying its outreach efforts across both Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry ahead of the polls.

Following Modi’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also campaign in the state, with a large public meeting planned in Salem. State BJP chief Nainar Nagendran and organisational teams have already inspected the venue and begun preparations.