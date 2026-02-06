Jaya’s properties could be auctioned if tax dues aren’t cleared: IT Dept tells HC

Spread the love

The Income Tax Department has informed the Madras High Court that assets belonging to the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa could be auctioned if outstanding tax liabilities are not settled by her legal heirs.

During a hearing on February 5, before Justice C. Saravanan, the I-T Department submitted that Jayalalithaa’s estate—incl­uding notable properties such as her Poes Garden residence, Veda Nilayam—may be put up for public sale if tax dues remain unpaid.

According to the department, income tax and wealth tax arrears, with accumulated interest, amount to approximately ₹13.69 crore — a figure that may total nearly ₹20 crore when all assessments and dues are considered.

The property was previously attached during Jayalalithaa’s lifetime due to non-payment of tax.

After the Madras High Court in 2020 recognised Jayalalithaa’s niece J. Deepa and nephew Deepak Jayakumar as her legal heirs, the I-T Department issued notices in mid-2025 to recover the outstanding amounts.

Deepa challenged the demand notices in court, while Deepak sought time to pay his share in instalments.