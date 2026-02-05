Man hurls country bomb at estranged wife’s house

Spread the love

A 23‑year‑old man allegedly threw a country‑made bomb at his estranged wife’s residence in the Madhuravoyal area of Chennai early Thursday morning, police said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, though the explosion caused alarm among neighbourhood residents.

According to the Chennai City Police, locals on Bharathiyar Street were startled by the loud blast and promptly alerted authorities. A preliminary investigation revealed that the device was thrown with the intent to threaten the woman, who had moved back in with her parents after separating from her husband.

Madhuravoyal police took action based on the information provided and arrested the woman’s estranged husband, identified as Sakthivel (23), along with his friend Satish (23). Further inquiry showed that Sakthivel had previously been arrested on attempt‑to‑murder charges in connection with an earlier attack on his wife.

The case is under investigation as authorities continue to gather evidence and determine the motive behind the explosive attack.