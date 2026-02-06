B’desh Hindu minority faces growing attacks

Spread the love

The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker, has intensified fears among Bangladesh’s Hindu minority as the country heads toward a national election on February 12. In December, Das was accused by Muslim colleagues of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. The accusation triggered a violent mob attack at his workplace. He was beaten to death, his body hung from a tree, and then set on fire. Videos of the killing spread rapidly, shocking and terrifying Hindu communities across the country. The murder sparked protests in Dhaka and other cities, with demonstrators demanding justice and better protection for minorities. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, ordered an investigation, and police said about a dozen suspects were arrested. However, human rights groups and Hindu leaders say Das’ killing is part of a broader surge in communal violence rather than an isolated incident. Hindus make up roughly 8 percent of Bangladesh’s population—about 13.1 million people—in a Muslim-majority nation of 170 million. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported more than 2,000 incidents of communal violence since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. These include at least 61 killings, 28 cases of violence against women, and 95 attacks on places of worship involving vandalism, looting, and arson. The group has accused the Yunus-led administration of downplaying the violence, a claim the government denies. Rights activists say fear has become pervasive, driven by political polarization, a culture of impunity, and the reemergence of Islamist groups. Jamaat-e-Islami, long suppressed under Hasina’s rule, is attempting a political comeback ahead of the election, fueling anxiety among minorities. Although the party has made symbolic gestures toward inclusivity, analysts say attacks in rural areas appear aimed at intimidating minority voters. The violence has also strained relations with India, where Hindu nationalist groups have protested and the government has accused Bangladesh of failing to protect Hindus. Bangladesh has rejected the criticism, calling it politically motivated. The dispute has spilled into diplomacy, visas, and even sports. For victims’ families, the crisis is deeply personal. Das was the sole breadwinner for his family, and his death has left his wife and mother facing an uncertain future. His family continues to demand justice, echoing the broader call from Bangladesh’s Hindu community for safety, accountability, and protection as the election approaches.