Iran, US to hold nuclear talks in Oman

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are scheduled for Friday in Oman, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed, as tensions remain high following Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The venue change from Turkey came after Iran sought a meeting focused exclusively on its nuclear programme with only the US participating.

Ahead of the talks, US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying, “I would say he should be very worried,” while emphasizing that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon.

The White House confirmed it would participate despite skepticism over the talks’ chances of success, partly due to appeals from Arab and Muslim allies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled support from Khamenei for negotiations, instructing the foreign minister to pursue “fair and equitable” discussions.

US officials hope the talks will also address Iran’s ballistic missile programme, support for proxy groups, and human rights issues.

Vice President J.D. Vance highlighted the challenge of negotiating with Iran due to its political system, warning that Trump could turn to military options if diplomacy fails.

Recent military tensions, including the US shooting down an Iranian drone and confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz, have strained relations but not derailed talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that diplomacy is the best path and cautioned against foreign intervention, emphasizing regional stability.