War continues months after Gaza ceasefire

Months after a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in October 2024, violence continues in Gaza despite a significant decline compared with the previous war. Since the truce, at least 556 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Key aspects of the agreement, including Hamas’ disarmament, Gaza’s reconstruction, and the deployment of an international security force, remain stalled. Humanitarian aid deliveries have been limited, and the Rafah border crossing with Egypt has opened only minimally. While all remaining hostages were eventually released and a Palestinian committee was named to oversee reconstruction, larger political and security issues remain unresolved, including Israel’s withdrawal and Hamas’ armed status. Civilians continue to bear the brunt, with strikes occasionally killing children and families. Amid ongoing uncertainty and sporadic attacks, many in Gaza struggle to distinguish between war and peace, expressing frustration and fear as the ceasefire fails to bring full security, governance, or reconstruction to the territory. ##@