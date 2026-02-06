Women MPs Reject Claims of ‘Attack Plan’ Against PM Modi

Spread the love

Women Members of Parliament from the Opposition have strongly rejected claims that there was a plan to “attack” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recent proceedings in the Lok Sabha. The controversy arose after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly cited intelligence inputs suggesting an attempt to target the Prime Minister amid heated protests in the House. The allegation followed scenes of disruption during the Motion of Thanks debate on the President’s Address. Opposition women MPs, including Congress leaders, dismissed the claim as baseless and misleading. They asserted that their actions were part of a democratic protest to raise public issues and not a threat to anyone’s safety. The MPs accused the ruling party of politicising parliamentary protests to divert attention from questions raised against the government. The issue has sparked sharp political reactions, with the Opposition demanding an apology and reiterating its commitment to peaceful and democratic functioning of Parliament. @@