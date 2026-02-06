Manickam Tagore Says It Is Not Good to Continue Disparaging the Congress

Spread the love

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has said that it is not healthy or appropriate to continue the trend of repeatedly disparaging the Congress party, stressing the need for mutual respect within political alliances. His remarks, made through a post on social media platform X, have sparked political discussion, particularly within alliance circles in Tamil Nadu.

Tagore pointed out that alliances should be built on dignity and fairness rather than constant criticism of one partner by another. He underlined that undermining the Congress does not strengthen opposition unity and instead weakens the broader political objective of collective resistance.

Referring to past election data, Tagore questioned the logic behind sidelining the Congress despite its vote share. He cited figures to argue that a party with a stronger vote base should not be treated dismissively within an alliance, indirectly raising concerns about leadership and decision-making dynamics among allies.

Emphasising unity, the Congress MP said the ongoing practice of belittling the Congress was neither constructive nor politically wise.