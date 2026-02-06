India Crowned U-19 World Cup 2026 Champions with Historic Win Over England

Spread the love

India’s Under-19 cricket team clinched the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 title, defeating England Under-19 by a commanding 100-run margin in the final held at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, February 6, 2026. It marks India’s sixth U-19 World Cup triumph, reinforcing their dominance in age-group cricket.

In a breathtaking performance, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 175 runs off just 80 balls, propelling India to a massive total of 411 for 9 in their 50 overs — the highest team score ever recorded in a U-19 World Cup final. His innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes, and he achieved his century in just 55 deliveries, blazing a trail through the England bowling attack. Sooryavanshi’s knock is the highest individual score in a U-19 final in history, surpassing the previous mark set in 2012.

India captain Ayush Mhatre also contributed with a well-timed half-century, while Kanishk Chouhan provided valuable late-order hitting, helping India breach the 400-run mark. The total of 411/9 set a daunting target that England struggled to chase.

In response, England produced a spirited batting effort, led by Caleb Falconer’s century, but they managed 311 for 9, falling well short of the target. Despite solid contributions from a few English batters, regular Indian wickets and tight bowling prevented a sustained comeback.