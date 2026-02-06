Stalin will not return to power in 2026: EPS

Spread the love

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, asserting that the DMK will not return to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ridiculing Stalin’s reference to a “2.0” version of governance, Palaniswami said there would be “no 2.0, only zero”, claiming the government has failed on all fronts.

Palaniswami alleged that the DMK regime has delivered nothing substantial to the people despite tall claims and publicity-driven announcements. He accused the Stalin government of poor governance, rising prices, deteriorating law and order, and neglect of farmers and the common public.

The AIADMK leader further said that public resentment against the DMK is steadily growing and that people are eager for a change in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK would regain power, stating that the party would expose what he termed as the government’s “anti-people policies” in the days ahead.

Palaniswami’s remarks come amid intensifying political exchanges between the ruling DMK and the opposition as Tamil Nadu moves closer to the 2026 Assembly polls, with both sides sharpening their narratives to consolidate voter support.

Meanw, the AIADMK has declared a major statewide protest against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, scheduled for February 13.

EPS, announced that party leaders, including key office-bearers, MLAs and MPs, will take part in demonstrations across the state. The protests will be held in front of all Panchayat Union office buildings beginning at 10 a.m. on that day.

Palaniswami said the action is aimed at opposing what the party describes as the “DMK government’s attempts to disrupt the 125-day employment scheme and various people’s welfare measures.” He called on party functionaries and local leaders to mobilise supporters to ensure a strong turnout.