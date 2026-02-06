CM unveils Karl Marx statue at Egmore Museum

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated a newly installed statue of German philosopher and socialist thinker Karl Marx at the Connemara Public Library campus, adjacent to the Government Museum in Egmore, Chennai.

The installation was carried out at an estimated cost of Rs. 85 lakh as part of the state government’s initiative to honour Marx’s intellectual legacy and influence on social and economic thought.

Stalin had first announced the plan to install the statue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in April 2025 under Rule 110, emphasising Marx’s global impact and his importance in understanding workers’ movements and socio-economic philosophies.

Leaders and cadre from the DMK and its allied parties were present at the inauguration event, reflecting support from left-leaning political circles.

The statue is intended to promote awareness of Marx’s ideas among visitors and scholars, strengthening the cultural and intellectual landscape of the city’s historic museum precinct.