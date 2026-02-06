TVK distributes applications for aspiring candidates

Spread the love

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has started distributing preference petitions (application forms) from today for candidates who wish to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on behalf of the party.

Special arrangements have been made at the TVK office in Panaiyur to receive completed forms from interested aspirants across all 234 assembly constituencies. Petitions are being collected daily between 12 pm and 6 pm, and the process will continue until February 14.

The move comes as TVK prepares for the elections, although the party has yet to announce whether it will contest independently or as part of an alliance.