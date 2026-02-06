T20 WC to begin tomorrow after turbulent build-up

Spread the love

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is poised to get underway tomorrow, February 7, marking the start of an eagerly anticipated global cricket festival co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The month-long tournament will run until March 8, featuring 20 international teams competing across 55 matches in venues spread between the two countries.

The opening match is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, where Pakistan will face the Netherlands, kicking off the event after a build-up overshadowed by controversy, including Bangladesh’s exclusion and Pakistan’s refusal to play against hosts India. India is scheduled to play Pakistan on 15 February in Colombo.

Defending champions India will make their first appearance on the same day, facing the United States in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium under floodlights.

The expanded format, featuring group stages followed by Super 8s and knockout rounds, aims to showcase emerging teams and intensify competition. Traditional powerhouses like Australia and England are expected to challenge India, while associate nations will look to make history in the global event.

Adding to the excitement, Chennai will host a few matches at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). Known for its electrifying atmosphere and spin-friendly pitch, the Chennai leg is expected to attract massive crowds and play a key role in the tournament’s Indian chapter.

The number one-ranked side in both T20Is and ODIs, India are the force to be reckoned with in the white-ball formats.

In their batting ranks, they have Abhishek Sharma, who in just 37 matches has made 1,267 runs, including two hundreds.

He possesses the highest career strike rate in T20Is with a staggering 194.92. Sharma is the next cab off the ranks as India continue their new era following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the victory in 2024.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is still going strong and Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spin is a vital asset.