Thirupparankundram temple: Modi to offer prayers on 1 March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Madurai on March 1, with plans that may include darshan at the historic Tiruparankundram Murugan Temple, according to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The visit was initially scheduled for February 28 but has now been rescheduled for early March.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran indicated that the Prime Minister’s itinerary might include a visit to the sacred hill temple, one of the six abodes of Murugan and a major pilgrimage site in the region.

Local supporters believe that such a visit could also help resolve long-pending issues, including the tradition of lighting the deepam atop the hill.

The planned visit comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with the BJP and its allies stepping up their campaign efforts in the state.

Nagenthran also used the occasion to criticise political rivals and highlight his party’s election strategies.