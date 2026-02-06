Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ to hit screens on April 30

The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited rural action drama ‘Peddi’, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the explosive action entertainer would now hit screens worldwide on April 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the actor had, only a fortnight ago, disclosed that he was fired up and that he was ready for the next challenge.

Posting pictures of himself at the gymnasium on his Instagram page, Ram Charan had on January 17 said, “Fired up. Working in silence!!! Ready for the next challenge @peddimovie.”

The rural action drama has triggered huge excitement among fans and is among the most eagerly awaited films this year. It may be recalled that the unit of ‘Peddi’ had, in the last week of December last year, wrapped up its Delhi schedule.

Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for the film, had taken to his Instagram page to post pictures from the sets of Delhi. He had also dropped an update saying that the unit had wrapped up the Delhi schedule in style!