Censor row: Jana Nayagan sent to review committee 

Spread the love

The highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been sent to the Censor Board’s Reviewing Committee, according to reports. This development comes as the movie continues to face delays in obtaining its official censor certification ahead of a planned theatrical release. The highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been sent to the Censor Board’s Reviewing Committee, according to reports. This development comes as the movie continues to face delays in obtaining its official censor certification ahead of a planned theatrical release.

The film had previously been under scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the initial Reviewing Committee process, with the makers hoping to secure a U/A certificate. However, a Court order that had directed the board to issue certification was set aside, and the matter was referred back for further review, leading to the current status where the production has now submitted the movie to the reviewing panel again.

Jana Nayagan had generated significant buzz ahead of its proposed release, with fans and industry observers closely watching the censor process. The delay has been attributed to content-related concerns, including complaints suggesting that certain scenes might affect religious sentiments or depict sensitive material — factors that triggered the Revising Committee referral.

The film’s makers and the CBFC remain in a procedural phase, and industry sources suggest that once the review is completed and if the board grants the necessary clearance, Jana Nayagan could still aim for a release later this month.