Gold, silver prices surge in Chennai

Spread the love

Gold and silver prices in Chennai saw a noticeable rise on Monday, February 9, 2026, with both precious metals gaining value after recent market fluctuations. According to local bullion rates reported for the day, 22-carat gold climbed to ₹14,650 per gram, up from ₹14,420 at the start of the weekend, and the sovereign rate (8 grams) increased to ₹1,17,200. Silver also became costlier, trading at around ₹300 per gram (equivalent to ₹3,00,000 per kilogram). Gold and silver prices in Chennai saw a noticeable rise on Monday, February 9, 2026, with both precious metals gaining value after recent market fluctuations. According to local bullion rates reported for the day, 22-carat gold climbed to ₹14,650 per gram, up from ₹14,420 at the start of the weekend, and the sovereign rate (8 grams) increased to ₹1,17,200. Silver also became costlier, trading at around ₹300 per gram (equivalent to ₹3,00,000 per kilogram).

The uptick follows a period of volatility in precious metal markets. Earlier in the week, prices had dipped, but renewed buying interest and broader market movements have driven gold and silver back up. Compared with the same date last year, gold remains significantly higher, reflecting a sustained long-term trend in bullion values.

For buyers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion in Chennai, these updated rates provide the latest benchmark before transacting at local jewellers or bullion dealers.