Government will support sanitation workers: CM

Spread the love

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to support sanitation workers across the State, as part of expanded welfare programmes aimed at improving their working conditions and overall quality of life. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to support sanitation workers across the State, as part of expanded welfare programmes aimed at improving their working conditions and overall quality of life.

Speaking during the launch of a morning meal scheme for sanitation workers in Thiruvallur district’s Poovivakkam on February 9, Stalin said the government stands firmly with sanitation employees and will continue to introduce measures to assist them. The programme being extended covers workers in municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats throughout Tamil Nadu.

Stalin highlighted that the free meal initiative, first introduced in November 2025 in Chennai, initially benefited 29,455 sanitation workers under the Greater Chennai Corporation. The scheme is now being expanded statewide to provide food support to workers during their duty hours, acknowledging their contribution to keeping cities and towns clean.

Under the latest expansion, the plan will benefit tens of thousands more sanitation workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Stalin said the government aims not only to provide meals but also to improve workers’ welfare through other support measures such as housing assistance, financial aid for entrepreneurship, life insurance and education support for their children.

Stalin described the governance approach as one that recognises the hard work sanitation workers put in day and night, ensuring public health and cleanliness. He reiterated the government’s commitment to stand with these frontline workers and continue welfare initiatives tailored to their needs.