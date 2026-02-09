No need to worry about DMK–Cong alliance: Regupathy

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy has dismissed speculation and concerns surrounding the DMK–Congress alliance, asserting that the partnership remains strong and intact. He said there is no reason for anyone to worry about the alliance, despite rumours and political commentary suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to reporters, Regupathy said the DMK and the Congress share a clear understanding and are working together with unity and purpose. He described reports of discord within the alliance as baseless and politically motivated, aimed at creating unnecessary confusion among the public.

The minister emphasised that seat-sharing talks and other election-related decisions will be taken at the appropriate time, after the announcement of election dates. Until then, he said, speculation should be avoided as it only fuels misinformation.

Regupathy also criticised opposition parties for spreading doubts about the alliance, stating that such claims reflect their political insecurity rather than ground realities. He reiterated that the DMK-led alliance is focused on governance, development and preparing for the upcoming elections with confidence.

His remarks come amid increased political activity in the State, with parties positioning themselves ahead of the Assembly elections. Leaders from both the DMK and the Congress have repeatedly stated that the alliance remains united and stable, projecting continuity and cohesion within the coalition.