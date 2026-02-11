Is the DMK–Cong alliance under strain?

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has rejected the Congress party’s demand for power sharing in the State, saying such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Roundtable organised by India Today, Stalin dismissed speculation of any rift in the alliance and expressed confidence that the DMK would improve on its 2021 performance. “The DMK will form its own government,” he said, adding that the question of sharing power with the Congress “does not arise now.”

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK won 133 of the 234 seats and formed the government independently. The Congress, which contested as part of the alliance, secured 18 seats but was not given representation in the State Cabinet.

However, recent statements from Congress leaders have fuelled discussion over power sharing.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the people would decide whether Tamil Nadu should have a coalition government or a single-party government after the next election.

Referring to the 2006 Assembly elections, he noted that the DMK had formed the government with outside support despite not securing a majority on its own, and said the Congress had then made a mistake by not participating in the government.

His remarks are seen as an indication that the Congress may seek a larger role in governance if the alliance returns to power in 2026. Reports suggest that the party is likely to push for a higher seat share and cabinet representation during the upcoming seat-sharing talks.

Despite these developments, Stalin described his relationship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as one of “brotherly attachment” and maintained that the alliance remains intact.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also criticised the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing its “double engine” pitch and accusing it of pursuing divisive politics.

With the BJP working to strengthen its ties with the AIADMK and other regional parties, the 2026 Assembly elections are expected to witness a closely contested battle between the DMK-led front and an expanded opposition alliance.

Formal seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance are expected to begin on 22 February.