Trade unions call for nationwide strike tomorrow

People across India are likely to face widespread disruption in several essential services tomorrow, as central trade unions and farmers’ organisations have called for a nationwide strike, or Bharat Bandh.

Public sector banks, government offices, markets and transport services in many states are expected to be affected as part of the protest.

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions — including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC — has called for the strike. The unions are protesting against the four labour codes that replaced 29 existing labour laws last year. They argue that the new labour framework weakens workers’ rights, reduces job security and gives employers greater flexibility in hiring and retrenchment.

The unions have also raised concerns over issues such as privatisation of public sector undertakings, wage protection and what they describe as inadequate social security measures for workers.

Banking services are expected to see significant disruption. Several bank employees’ unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), have extended support to the strike and urged members to participate.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has stated that a nationwide bank strike is scheduled for February 12 and has cautioned customers that services may be partially affected.

In addition to banking, public transport services in some regions may face interruptions due to demonstrations and possible road blockades. Government offices and public sector units could also see reduced attendance.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a stern warning to state government employees amid calls for a nationwide strike by central trade unions. The government has made it clear that employees who fail to come to work tomorrow will not receive their salary for the day.

The Tamil Nadu government has cautioned that absence from duty will lead to salary being “withheld” for that day, underscoring that participation in the strike will not be treated as an authorised leave.

The government’s move aims to ensure the continuity of public services and maintain administrative functioning, particularly on a weekday when regular work is expected. Further details about how leave or attendance will be handled were not specified in the notice released by officials.