Chennai Corporation to present Budget on Feb 18

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to present its annual budget for the financial year 2026–27 on February 18 at a meeting in the Ripon Buildings office.

The budget session will begin at 10 a.m., with formal presentation of the proposals, followed by a detailed debate on February 20, after which members of the Corporation will vote on the measures.

Last year, the Chennai Corporation’s budget was approximately ₹8,404 crore, focusing on infrastructure improvements, stormwater drainage works and several new civic initiatives. During that cycle, 62 new announcements were introduced, including renovation of 300 parks, spoken English training for government school students and skill development programmes for women.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election date expected to be announced soon, there is anticipation that this year’s budget will include major new policy announcements and project commitments. Officials and civic leaders have indicated that additional emphasis will be placed on key public services including education, transportation, roads and stormwater drainage.

The budget meeting is likely to draw attention from political leaders and residents alike because of the election context. In the past, the Corporation’s budgets have been significant both in terms of fiscal scale and public interest; the 2025-26 budget was filed at over ₹5,145 crore and prioritised roads, drainage and education sectors.

In the coming session, the councillors will discuss the proposed allocations and possible new initiatives such as expanded civic services, development projects, and special schemes for women and youth. Following debate and approval, the Corporation will begin implementing the decisions scheduled under the new budget.