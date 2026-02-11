Seeman arrested for staging protest

Spread the love

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman was temporarily taken into custody by police during a protest near Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Wednesday.

The arrest occurred amid a demonstration organised by the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement All Employees Welfare Association, where Seeman was present to support the protestors.

The protest was staged to demand higher wages and permanent status for rural and urban women development staff who have worked for more than ten years but are still employed on contractual terms, organisers said. A large number of employees and supporters gathered to press their demands, and Seeman arrived at the site to speak with and encourage the protestors.

As the demonstration intensified, police began detaining participants said to be blocking traffic or failing to disperse. When law enforcement officials moved to make arrests, Seeman reportedly stepped forward and offered to go with them, insisting they detain him as well. Police subsequently placed him in a police van along with several protestors. After a short period in custody, Seeman was released.