Attack on mosque kills two children in Sudan Cairo

A drone strike at a mosque in al-Rahad, North Kordofan, Sudan, killed two children and injured 13 others during a Quran lesson, the Sudan Doctors Network reported Wednesday. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), fighting the army, carried out the attack amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war, which began in 2023 after tensions erupted between the two former allies overseeing a democratic transition. The Doctors Network condemned the strike as part of a “systematic pattern” targeting civilians and religious sites, noting that over 15 mosques and more than 165 churches have been damaged, burned, or closed since the conflict began. Drone attacks have become increasingly frequent, with a recent strike killing 24 people, including eight children. The war has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, with Kordofan remaining a highly volatile hotspot.