Aussies crushes Ireland by 67 Runs

Australia delivered a dominant performance to secure a 67-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Opting to bat first, stand-in skipper Travis Head led Australia to a competitive 182/6 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer with 45 off 29 balls, while Josh Inglis provided a quickfire 37 off 17 to boost the total. Ireland’s chase suffered an early setback as captain Paul Stirling was forced to retire hurt in the very first over. Nathan Ellis struck early to derail the innings, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa controlled the middle overs with tight bowling. Both Ellis and Zampa finished with four wickets each, restricting Ireland to 115 all out in 16.5 overs. The comprehensive win strengthens Australia’s position in Group B, showcasing their clinical combination of powerful batting and incisive bowling.