Spinners shine as Windies beat England by 30 runs

West Indies registered a convincing 30-run victory over England in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, thanks to a superb performance by their spinners. After being sent in to bat, West Indies posted a competitive 196/6. Sherfane Rutherford starred with a scintillating 76 not out off 42 balls, hitting seven sixes and two boundaries. Roston Chase and Jason Holder provided crucial support with scores of 34 and 33, respectively. In response, England struggled against the West Indies spin attack and were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs. Gudakesh Motie led the charge with three wickets, while Roston Chase claimed two, putting the brakes on England’s chase. Sam Curran top-scored with 43 not out, supported by Jacob Bethell (33) and Phil Salt (30), but it wasn’t enough. Veteran Adil Rashid and pacer Jamie Overton picked up two wickets apiece for England.