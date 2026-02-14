Riyan Parag appointed as Rajasthan captain

A statement issued by Rajasthan Royals said Riyan’s appointment reflects his development into a leader within the franchise, alongside his integral role as a player over the last few years.

“Rajasthan Royals are fortunate to have several strong leadership voices within the squad, who will form the core of the player leadership group supporting Riyan,” it said.

“The appointment followed a considered and structured process over the two months since the IPL auction, with detailed discussions involving players, coaches and leadership, ensuring alignment on the direction and style of leadership for the franchise going into IPL 2026 and beyond,” it said.

A product of the Royals system, and one of the franchise’s longest-serving Indian players, Riyan has been with Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019, growing from a teenage recruit into a senior figure in the dressing room, and now steps into the captaincy role with first-hand leadership experience at the highest level.

On his appointment as captain of RR, Riyan said, “Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud.”

Kumar Sangakkara, head coach, Rajasthan Royals, said: “Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play.”