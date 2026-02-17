Dipendra Singh Airee Stars as Nepal Beats Scotland for First T20 World Cup Win Since 2014

Spread the love

Nepal achieved a historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, defeating Scotland at the Wankhede Stadium to claim their first win in the tournament since 2014. The win was powered by a monumental half-century from Dipendra Singh Airee, who guided his side confidently across the finish line.

Scotland had made early inroads, with Michael Leask breaking the key opening partnership between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh. The duo had added a strong 74 runs in 9.1 overs, but Leask induced a miscued shot from Bhurtel (43) and later dismissed Aasif Sheikh after the scoreboard read 94, giving Scotland a fighting chance.

Earlier, Nepal had chased a target of 171, set by Scotland, who were restricted to 170/7. Nepal’s openers, Bhurtel and Sheikh, had started strongly, scoring 56 runs in the powerplay, setting a solid platform for Airee’s match-winning innings. The victory not only marks a milestone for Nepalese cricket but also underscores the team’s growing competitiveness on the global T20 stage