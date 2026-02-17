Australia Eliminated as Zimbabwe Advance After Washout

Spread the love

Australia’s hopes of reaching the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 came to an end today, when Zimbabwe’s rain-affected Group B match against Ireland was washed out, ensuring Zimbabwe’s progression and mathematically eliminating the five-time champions. The abandoned fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium meant both Zimbabwe and Ireland shared points, taking Zimbabwe beyond Australia’s reach in the group standings and confirming that Australia would not finish in the top two to advance. Australia had already suffered defeats earlier in the group stage, including a 23-run loss to Zimbabwe and an eight-wicket loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka, which left their campaign on shaky ground.

Zimbabwe’s unbeaten run in Group B and strong position in the points table ensured they sealed their first-ever Super 8 berth, while Australia’s early exit marks a significant upset in the tournament. The result highlights a dramatic turn for the Australian side, whose Super 8 hopes were dashed without even contesting their final group match — a rare and disappointing exit for a team with a rich T20 World Cup history.