“Not Everyone Who Dreams Can Become MGR”: EPS at Idhayakkani Golden Jubilee Event

The 1975 blockbuster Idhayakkani, starring revolutionary leader M. G. Ramachandran, has been re-released in a digitally restored version after 50 years. The film has created a record by running for 225 days at Albert Theatre in Chennai.

The film was directed by A. Jagannathan and featured MGR alongside Radha Saluja. Produced by Satya Movies, Idhayakkani was one of the major hits of its time and further strengthened MGR’s image as a mass leader.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami participated in the celebration event and delivered a strong political speech recalling MGR’s contribution to both cinema and politics.

He said that under the leadership of C. N. Annadurai, the DMK came to power in 1967 largely due to MGR’s popularity. Referring to the incident when MGR was shot and his bandaged image was widely circulated, EPS claimed that people voted for the DMK after seeing MGR’s poster. He further stated that after Annadurai’s demise, MGR played a key role in M. Karunanidhi becoming Chief Minister and in the DMK’s return to power in 1971.

EPS alleged that Karunanidhi expelled MGR from the DMK when he questioned party accounts, which eventually led to the formation of the AIADMK. He said MGR defeated the “arrogant DMK” and captured power in his very first election, adding that the DMK could not win while MGR was alive.

Highlighting MGR’s cinematic legacy, EPS said films like Nadodi Mannan, Aayirathil Oruvan, Malaikallan, Marmayogi and Ulagam Sutrum Valiban would also become blockbusters if re-released. He described MGR as the only leader who successfully blended cinema and politics and entered politics at the peak of his stardom.

EPS praised MGR for maintaining moral values in his films, claiming that he avoided scenes promoting smoking, drinking or violence, as he believed his fans should not be negatively influenced. He said MGR simplified Annadurai’s ideologies through cinema, which is why people fondly called him “Vathiyar” (teacher).

Taking a swipe at contemporary actors entering politics, EPS remarked, “Not everyone who dreams can become MGR. Acting in films and dreaming of becoming like him will never become reality.”

He also highlighted MGR’s philanthropic efforts, stating that even after his death, his properties were donated to institutions for the hearing and speech impaired. He credited MGR with bringing 68% reservation and initiating socio-economic reforms that uplifted the poor and backward sections of Tamil Nadu.

Thanking the World MGR Forum and theatre owners for re-releasing the digitally restored film, EPS said the legacy of MGR continues to shine like gold and expressed confidence that an “Amma government following MGR’s path” would return soon.