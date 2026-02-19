Chinese products showcased; irreparable damage caused, alleges Congress

Gandhi’s remarks came amid a controversy over Galgotias University allegedly showcasing a robotic dog labelled “Orion” at the AI Summit Expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

“Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle – Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased,” the former Congress president said in a post on X.

According to sources, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately.

Gandhi also tagged a post of the Congress which alleged, “The Modi government has made a laughing stock of India globally, with regard to AI.” “In the ongoing AI Summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own,” he charged.The Congress claimed that the Chinese media has mocked India.“This is truly embarrassing for India. What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi’s minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China’s robots at the Indian summit,” it said.