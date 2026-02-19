Panruti Ramachandran Launches New Political Party

Spread the love

Veteran politician Panruti S. Ramachandran has launched a new political party named MGR Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, marking a significant move in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Addressing reporters, the 88-year-old leader said the party aims to uphold the principles of social justice and equal opportunity, without discrimination based on caste or religion. He stated that the new party would work to ensure that development benefits reach all sections of society.

Ramachandran clarified that the party will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections but will extend support to like-minded political forces that share its ideology and objectives. He said the focus would be on strengthening organisational structure and public outreach in the coming months.

The party draws inspiration from the legacy of M. G. Ramachandran and C. N. Annadurai, whose ideals, he said, would guide its functioning.

The official launch event is scheduled to be held in Kanchipuram later this month.