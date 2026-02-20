DMK to Hold District Secretaries’ Meet on ‘Vellum Tamil Pengal’ Campaign today

Spread the love

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will convene a meeting of its district secretaries on Friday to chalk out plans for the statewide ‘Vellum Tamil Pengal’ initiative, a door-to-door outreach campaign ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin through video conferencing.

District secretaries, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and constituency observers from across Tamil Nadu are expected to take part in the deliberations.

The ‘Vellum Tamil Pengal’ (Victorious Tamil Women) campaign is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to March 8, aligning with International Women’s Day celebrations. The initiative aims to take the government’s welfare measures directly to households and strengthen engagement with women voters across the State.