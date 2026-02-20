Stalin urges EAM to take diplomatic action to secure release of TN fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Spread the love

Pained over the continuing arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S.Jaishankar to take urgent diplomatic action for the repatriation of all the fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody and to secure the release of all detained fishermen.

In a Demi-Official letter to Dr Jaishankar, copies of which were released to the media, Stalin drew his attention to the apprehension of 22 fishermen and impounding four fishing boats from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He said yesterday 18 fishermen who had ventured for fishing from Rameswaram Fish Landing Centre were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their three mechanized fishing boats