2026 Polls: DMK Begins Nomination Form Distribution Today

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has commenced the distribution of nomination forms to party aspirants from today as part of its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Interested candidates seeking to contest on the DMK ticket can obtain and submit their application forms at the party headquarters in Chennai within the announced deadline. Party sources said the move formally kickstarts the candidate selection process.

Candidates seeking party tickets must submit applications before March 2, a release from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, quoting general secretary Duraimurugan, said. A fee of Rs 25,000 will be charged for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for women and reserved category candidates. “The application fee will be refunded if the constituencies chosen by the applicants are allotted to allies during the seat-sharing talks,” the release added.